The category with the largest increase in March compared with February was in motor vehicles (excluding fuel), where spending grew by 2.1% or $4m.

Consumables also reported a minor increase, with spending in the category up by 0.4% or $9.5m.

Services, including repair and maintenance, personal care, funeral and other personal services reported minor spending growth of 0.3% or $1m.

Spending in the non-retail (excluding services) category decreased in March, down by 3.3% or $7.6m compared to February.

That category included medical and other healthcare spending, travel and tour arrangements, postal and courier delivery and other non-retail industries.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail), decreased from February by 1.5% or $137m.

In actual terms, card holders made 169 million transactions across all industries in March 2025, with an average value of $54 per transaction.

The total amount spent using electronic cards was $9.2 billion.

March quarter

Stats NZ also reported the data for the wider March quarter compared to the December quarter, in which spending in the retail industries increased by 0.7% or $131m and spending in the core retail industries also increased by 0.4% or $74m.

Spending on motor vehicles (excluding fuel) and fuel itself both reported the highest spending growth for the quarter, increasing by 1.6% or $9m and 1.3% or $20m respectively.

Consumable spending also grew over the quarter, with Kiwis spending 0.8% or $65m more compared to the December quarter.

Durables reported the largest spending decline in the quarter, dropping by 2.5% or $118m.

In unfortunate news for the hospitality industry, it also reported a decline over the March quarter of 0.5% or $18m.

Apparel spending was virtually flat for the quarter, down by 0.1% or $0.7m.

The non-retail (excluding services) category was down by 0.6% ($44m) for the March quarter, while the services category was up by 1.9% ($21m).

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail) was flat, growing by 0.1% or $23m when compared with the December 2024 quarter.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.