The solution took five years of testing and development, designed specifically to address the challenge of single-use plastics that remain in the environment for centuries.

The bioplastic breaks down naturally in soil, compost or other natural environments, importantly leaving no microplastics or toxic residue.

Considering the material fully composts within 12 months in home composts and up to 24 months in soil, it makes it suitable for those in the horticultural sector.

According to Compostify, initial multi-tonne orders have been placed by production partners who manufacture eco-friendly containers, including compostable plant pots, a key market for the company.

“The early demand showcases the horticulture industry’s readiness for sustainable alternatives, particularly within the potted plant sector, which has long sought solutions to reduce plastic waste,” Wilson said.

An estimated 350 million plant pots are used annually in New Zealand, and 98% of them are not recycled despite significant efforts by retailers.

According to Compostify, more than 40,000 compostable planter pots were in active use as part of extensive trials.

Another industry Compostify believes will be keen on the solution is construction, looking for alternatives for plastic rebar safety caps that typically litter building sites at the end of a project, with initial orders already secured.

The innovation was developed in a collaborative effort between Compostify and the Crown Research Institute Scion, which played an essential role in testing, development and research.

The proprietary formulation was developed between Compostify and Scion, using sustainable crops combined with bio-fillers derived from organic matter sourced in New Zealand.

“Our bioplastic is the foundation for a future where single-use plastics are a thing of the past,” Wilson said.

“We’re here to empower our partners, in New Zealand and beyond, to contribute to a world that doesn’t just reduce waste but reimagines it.”

The company was recently founded through seed investment from BridgeWest NZ, Callaghan Innovation, and American tech veteran Moody Glasgow.

Compostify was also one of the first four investments made by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment’s $50m Plastics Innovation Fund in 2022.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.