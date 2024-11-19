KMD Brands is relying on a strong holiday sales period to ensure a positive half-year result.
KMD Brands‘ shareholders voiced their criticism of the board and the company’s direction during its annual shareholders’ meeting today after the company revealed its first trading update for the 2025 financial year.
In the firing line were outgoing chief executive Michael Daly and board chairman David Kirk, who were bothup for re-election to KMD Brands’ board of directors.
Some shareholders were particularly critical of Kirk’s leadership of the group over the past 10 years, questioning if Kirk had “any fresh ideas” to take the business forward.
But Kirk, Daly and Abby Foote, who was also up for re-election, all won their prospective votes for another term.
Kirk said he still had a lot to offer in the role, but acknowledged this would be his last term and he would not seek further re-election.
Another shareholder questioned the company’s decision to be listed on the ASX and NZX sharemarkets and suggested leaving one, but Kirk was quick to share how detrimental it would be to leave either market.
One inquired into the quality of stock across the brand’s inventories, with Daly acknowledging a surplus of specifically black wetsuits and raincoats, but he was confident they would be able to be sold as inventories reduced.
Another critiqued the brand’s strategy regarding third-party products in stores and argued the company was becoming another wholesaler, but this was met with resistance from Kirk who said the number of third-party products was reducing.
Kirk also challenged the sentiment from one shareholder that Kathmandu competitor Macpac was gaining market share from the business, arguing that Kathmandu was growing quicker.
In a final message to the meeting, incoming chief executive Brent Scrimshaw said he was looking to the future with optimism and working with the leadership of Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz.
He said the company was in the “next phase of opportunity”.
First-quarter result
The annual general meeting was held shortly after KMD Brands gave a trading update.
The group’s Q1 FY25 result anchored on the need for strong Black Friday and Christmas sale periods if the company is to have a positive half-year result.