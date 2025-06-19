Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Kathmandu owner KMD Brands forecasts weak earnings outlook

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read

Kathmandu owner KMD Brands has released a trading update forecasting weaker than expected earnings. Photo / Supplied

Kathmandu owner KMD Brands has released a trading update forecasting weaker than expected earnings. Photo / Supplied

Kathmandu owner KMD Brands shares are down 5% after it released a weaker-than-expected outlook.

The outdoor retailer and wholesaler released its first full-year underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation guidance, forecasting it will be between $15 million and $25m.

Forsyth Barr equity analyst Paul Koraua called the update

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail