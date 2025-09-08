Investore taps investors to buy Auckland’s Silverdale Centre

Investore plans to buy the Silverdale Centre from Stride Property.

Investore Property has unveiled a package of initiatives that include buying the Silverdale Centre in Auckland from Stride Property for $114 million.

The company momentarily went into a trading halt on Monday morning before announcing it would put the acquisition, a capital raise through convertible notes and changes to its management arrangements with Stride Property to shareholders.

Investore said it has entered into a conditional agreement to buy the Silverdale Centre, a large-format retail complex in one of Auckland’s fastest-growing suburbs.

The 39-tenant centre is anchored by Woolworths and The Warehouse and supports Noel Leeming, Chemist Warehouse and Supercheap Auto stores.

