Works for the new IKEA store, due to open in 2025, are under way. Video / Carson Bluck

Ikea has expanded its recruitment drive before opening its first New Zealand store in Auckland this year.

The Swedish retailer originally planned to hire 400 workers but will now expand that to 500 by the time it opens the Sylvia Park store in late 2025.

So far 66 employees have been employed with more than 15,000 people applying as of May 25.

Ikea’s NZ recruitment drive started last year with it hiring 20 senior managers with each position attracting 700 to 800 applications towards the end of 2024, before ramping up operations to hire fulfilment and warehousing staff in January this year.

Then in April the business announced it had begun advertising for other roles throughout the rest of the company, including for its showrooms, restaurant, in interior design, visual merchandising, display, management and its warehouse.