Ikea has expanded its recruitment drive before opening its first New Zealand store in Auckland this year.
The Swedish retailer originally planned to hire 400 workers but will now expand that to 500 by the time it opens the Sylvia Park store in late 2025.
So far 66 employees havebeen employed with more than 15,000 people applying as of May 25.
Ikea’s NZ recruitment drive started last year with it hiring 20 senior managers with each position attracting 700 to 800 applications towards the end of 2024, before ramping up operations to hire fulfilment and warehousing staff in January this year.
Then in April the business announced it had begun advertising for other roles throughout the rest of the company, including for its showrooms, restaurant, in interior design, visual merchandising, display, management and its warehouse.
“We’re not just offering jobs, we’re offering the opportunity to build a meaningful career in a purpose-led, global business.”
Employees are offered five weeks of paid annual leave, along with paid parental, family, and community leave.
Employees will also have access to a 15% discount on Ikea products, as well as exclusive discounts and cashback offers only available to employees and their families.
As part of its recruitment drive, the business plans on launching an interactive billboard on Auckland’s Eastern Viaduct on July 11 featuring a giant Allen key in a nod to IKEA’s iconic flat-pack furniture.
When turned, the key reveals a QR code linking directly to Ikea’s job portal, where visitors can explore open roles and apply.
Everyone who interacts with the installation will receive an information card as well as a giveaway of either a Frankta blue bag or an Ikea Allen key keyring.
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.