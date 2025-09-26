Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

HealthPost CEO Abel Butler on growth, e‑commerce and sustainability focus

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Abel Butler, chief executive of HealthPost, is taking the online retailer into the next generation after the acquisition of two Australian outfits. Photo / Greg Bowker

Abel Butler, chief executive of HealthPost, is taking the online retailer into the next generation after the acquisition of two Australian outfits. Photo / Greg Bowker

Abel Butler remembers growing up around boxes of supplements in the late 1980s when his mum Linley began HealthPost.

At the time, Linley looked to natural health products as a way to treat health issues she was facing. But when she saw an opportunity to make natural health products accessible

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save