The Godfrey Hirst offer is 85% above Bremworth’s latest closing share price of 62c. Pictured is Bremworth's Napier plant, where wool is spun before being turned into carpet.

Godfrey Hirst owner Mohawk Industries looks to take Bremworth private

Bremworth has struck a deal for the owner of its rival, Godfrey Hirst, to acquire it.

The NZX-listed carpet and rug manufacturer has entered into a scheme implementation agreement with Mohawk Industries through its premium hard flooring business Floorscape.

Under the deal, shareholders could receive between $1.05 and $1.15 per share, subject to market conditions and business performance. The deal will also need New Zealand Commerce Commission clearance.

Bremworth’s shares closed at 62c on Wednesday, giving it a market capitalisation of $43.7 million.

In February, under its previous board, chaired by George Adams, Bremworth called in investment bankers to undertake a strategic review of its ownership structure after being tapped by potential parties. The review was carried on by Bremworth’s new board, now chaired by Rob Hewett.