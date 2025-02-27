Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

East Imperial owes $22.2m as liquidators forgo chasing foreign debtors

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Beverage manufacturer East Imperial owes over $20 million to creditors, but most won't receive a cent.

Beverage manufacturer East Imperial owes over $20 million to creditors, but most won't receive a cent.

Liquidators of beverage manufacturer East Imperial Ltd have had to abandon recovery efforts for amounts owed by two overseas debtors because potential legal action made them uneconomic to pursue.

Deloitte liquidators David Webb and Robert Campbell, were appointed to the company on July 31, 2024.

In a six-monthly update it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail