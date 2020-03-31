But you won't be able to shop in person until the lockdown is lifted, Duke said.
The Warehouse will sell hygiene, health and beauty items, baby supplies, homewares including bedding, heating, engine oil, batteries and more.
Noel Leeming will include items needed for working from home and home-schooling such as computer accessories, laptops and routers.
Toasters, kettles, ovens and fridges, and replacement items like washing machines are also included, as are air purifiers and heating essentials.
Fridges and freezers, laundry, heating, kitchen, home office, printers, computers and mobile phone products are also available on the Harvey Norman website.
The essential goods would be made available via The Warehouse and Noel Leeming websites and customer call centres, The Warehouse Group said in a statement.
Staff filling orders will be working under strict hygiene and safe distancing guidelines and orders will be delivered to customers in a contactless way.
Mitre 10 will also have a range of online products for sale, but customers will only be able to buy a certain amount of some products.
The Appliance Outlet and Trade Depot are also open for online orders as New Zealand remains at alert level 4.
The sale and contactless delivery of alcohol is allowed under the Government's rules but the business must hold an off-licence with an endorsement for remote sales under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.