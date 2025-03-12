Cocktail maker Black Pineapple’s catering arm goes into liquidation

“After careful consultation with the IRD [Inland Revenue Department] and a thorough review of recovery options, we determined that voluntary liquidation was the most responsible course of action.”

PKF Corporate Recovery & Insolvency’s Chris McCullagh and Stephen Lawrence were appointed liquidators.

The pair confirmed their first liquidator’s report will be released on Friday, March 14.

Walker was the sole director of Black Pineapple Co and its shareholder Black Pineapple Holdings remains in operation.

Founder of Black Pineapple Frankie Walker. Photo / Babiche Martens

Walker confirmed that the business’s wholesale subsidiary, Black Pineapple Direct, would now receive his full attention.

“We remain committed to delivering exceptional products and service under the Black Pineapple brand.”

According to its website, Black Pineapple has served hundreds of thousands of cocktails at events all over New Zealand and over 18,000 cocktail boxes have been delivered via e-commerce since 2017.

Among the cocktails available are a mango chilli margarita, espresso martini and a cosmopolitan.

Stockists of Black Pineapple’s beverages include Air New Zealand, Spark Arena, SkyCity, Ellerslie Racecourse and Novotel Hotels and Resorts.

Personal reasons

In an interview with the Herald in 2022, Walker talked about his motivation for launching the business.

“Growing up in 70s, 80s culture was different, and working in hospitality, you’re drinking in a way that is definitely damaging,” Walker said.

“Drinking on the job is so normalised. When you work in bars, you’re serving people six nights a week, watching them have a good time and then of course on your one night off a week, you want to go out. The trigger is such a deep pattern that goes back years.”

Walker decided he wanted to get to a place where he had more conscious control over his drinking.

One of the reasons Walker started Black Pineapple Co was that he was “disappointed” with the range of alcohol-free drinks on offer at events.

With alcohol-free versions of his signature, at-home cocktail kits available, he said he wanted to give more Kiwis the option to enjoy a high-quality, alcohol-free drink.

