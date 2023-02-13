Grocery prices and mortgage rates are expected to continue rising in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Grocery prices and mortgage rates are expected to continue rising in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Food prices were 10.3 per cent higher in January 2023 than they were a year earlier, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today.

“Increasing prices for cheddar cheese, barn or cage-raised eggs, and potato chips were the largest drivers within grocery food,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

The second-largest contributor to the annual movement was restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food.

If there was any good news in the data it was that the annual rate of food price inflation appears to have peaked. It was down from 11.3 per cent in the year to December.