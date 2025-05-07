Advertisement
Briscoes Homeware first-quarter sales sink 2.58%, Rebel Sport gains can’t offset decline

BusinessDesk
Briscoe Group owns Briscoes Homeware stores and Rebel Sport.

Briscoe Group sales fell 2.58% on the year to $178.3 million in the first quarter, weighed down by weaker homeware sales.

Briscoes Homeware store revenue fell 4.66% to $103.6m compared with the first quarter last year, while Rebel Sport’s revenue grew 0.47% to $74.7m.

Group managing director Rod Duke said the period had proved difficult and the company is targeting a first-half net profit after tax target of “around $30 million”.

The company reported a net profit of $33.2m in the six months to July 28, 2024. Excluding a tax adjustment, net profit for the first-half period was $40.6m.

“We’re disappointed not to have matched last year’s group first-quarter sales,” Duke said.

