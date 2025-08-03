Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Briscoe homeware rebound offsets weak sporting spend

BusinessDesk
2 mins to read

Briscoe Group owns Briscoes homeware store and Rebel Sport. Photo / Supplied

Briscoe Group owns Briscoes homeware store and Rebel Sport. Photo / Supplied

Briscoe Group has regained some sales momentum as a rebound in homeware helped offset softness in its sporting goods division.

In an update for the three months to July 27, Briscoe Group said second-quarter sales rose 2.07% to $192.9 million compared with the same period last year.

The lift in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save