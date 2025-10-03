Tasman Liquor also made a substantial dividend payment of $7.77m to its Australian parent entity, Metcash.

The business last paid a dividend to its parent in 2023 of $7.5m.

Metcash is an Australian retail giant which sells food, liquor and hardware. The ASX-listed business has a substantial footprint, with 3394 liquor stores, 2457 food stores and 734 hardware retailers.

In its last result for the 2025 financial year, Metcash reported total revenue of A$17.3 billion, up 8.9% year-on-year, and made a profit of A$283.3m.

Despite being one of the largest bottle store franchise businesses in New Zealand, Metcash’s New Zealand operations represent less than 5% of revenue, results and assets of its business.

The Herald contacted both Tasman Liquor and Metcash for comment on the result but did not get a response from either.

The business’ Auckland stores would likely have been affected by the council’s Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) changes which came into force in December last year.

That change enforced a ban on selling booze after 9pm in supermarkets, and bottle stores like those owned by Tasman Liquor.

Applications for new bottle stores in the central city and 23 other areas will also be rejected for two years under the change unless they meet a very high threshold.

Bottle-O is one of four brands owned by Tasman Liquor Company across its portfolio of roughly 370 stores. Photo / Tania Whyte

Changing trends

Alcohol consumption in New Zealand has been falling in recent years.

According to Stats NZ’s latest Alcohol available for consumption series, which provides data on the volume of alcoholic beverages available for consumption - beer, wine and spirits consumption has declined to the lowest level since data was first collected.

In 2024, the average number of standard drinks a day per person over the age of 18 was 1.8, down 4.8% from 2023, following a 5.4% decrease in 2022.

Since 2010, the average number of standard drinks a day has fallen almost 20%.

New Zealand Alcohol Beverages Council executive director Virginia Nicholls said the consumer trend towards moderation is very real, with more focus on health and wellness.

“We are seeing consumers drinking less and drinking better with the move to moderation as part of a balanced lifestyle,” Nicholls said.

“Beer, wine and spirits have responded to this trend by offering a wider range of low and no alcohol options. This innovation reflects our commitment to supporting responsible drinking.”

The popularity of low-carb beers has also risen sharply in recent years, from just 12% of beer sales in 2022 to 18% last year.

That’s worth $275m in an industry that now makes up $3.58 billion of New Zealand’s GDP, according to the latest report from the Brewers Association of New Zealand and the Brewers Guild of New Zealand.

The volume of low and zero-alcohol beer consumed has increased by 750% since 2019, reflecting changing attitudes towards health and wellness.

Brewers Association of New Zealand executive director Dylan Firth said the market for beers is becoming more diverse, but also healthier.

“I think that’s just part of society. People are more conscious of what they’re doing. We’ve seen alcohol consumption across the board declining, and that’s people being aware that they’re not wanting to drink too much and changing their behaviours,” Firth said.

“But when they do, they’re going,’ Well, if there’s a low-carb option, then we go there, or we’ll have a [zero-alcohol option] instead’.”

