Former inmate turned AUT law lecturer calls for better reintegration - Lance Ryan

By Lance Ryan
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Lance Ryan, a lecturer at AUT and former prison inmate, says New Zealand does not do a good job reintegrating former prisoners into society.

Opinion by Lance Ryan
Lance Ryan (Tūhoe and Ngāti Maniapoto) teaches criminal procedure and the law of evidence at AUT Law School.

THREE KEY POINTS

  • Lance Ryan says reintegration for formerly imprisoned individuals in Aotearoa is difficult.
  • He credits Professor Khylee Quince for providing an opportunity that enabled his successful reintegration.
  • Ryan advocates for structured pathways and support for reintegration to reduce reoffending rates.

Every so often, the media dig into the Companies Register and roll out a list of “banned directors” or “notorious white-collar criminals”. I was just on it. Again.

It’s been more than a decade, but the story hasn’t changed: I was banned for

