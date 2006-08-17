Advertisement
Regulator wins Fonterra appeal

The Commerce Commission has been given leave by the Supreme Court to appeal over a case relating to the setting of Fonterra's share price.

A commission spokeswoman said a "cost of equity rate" should be used in setting the price rather than Fonterra's "weighted average cost of capital" approach.

The price is due to rise from $5.80 to $6.56 under capital restructuring at Fonterra, which said it would await the commission's next move.

