The Commerce Commission has been given leave by the Supreme Court to appeal over a case relating to the setting of Fonterra's share price.
A commission spokeswoman said a "cost of equity rate" should be used in setting the price rather than Fonterra's "weighted average cost of capital" approach.
The price is due to rise from $5.80 to $6.56 under capital restructuring at Fonterra, which said it would await the commission's next move.
Regulator wins Fonterra appeal
