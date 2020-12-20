NZ Rural Land has debuted on the NZX. Pboto / File

Shares in New Zealand Rural Land Company (NZRLC) debuted on the NZX at $1.31, a 4.8 per cent premium to their $1.25 issue price.

The company, which plans to invest in rural land, last week raised the minimum $75 million required for its initial public offering but delayed the listing date to today from the initial date of Friday.

The company said allotment of the shares under the IPO had been deferred by a day to facilitate settlement with institutional investors.

NZRLC had sought $75m to $150m from investors to invest in rural land - mostly dairy.