NZ King Salmon has held operating earnings within guidance despite its sales revenue falling by 50 per cent during the level 4 lockdown response to Covid-19.
The world's biggest producer of premium king salmon posted operating ebitda of $25.1m for the year ended June 30, the lower end of its half year guidance of $25-$28.5m.
Net profit of $18m was 59 per cent up on the previous year. Revenue at $155.3m was down 10 per cent on the previous year and sales volumes fell 16 per cent at 6331 tonnes.
Pricing strengthened to $24.54/kg, up 7 per cent.
No final dividend will be paid because of Covid-19 uncertainty, higher inventory levels and to ensure prudent cash availability.