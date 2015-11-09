NZ dollar slips on concern about global growth outlook

Photo / iStock

The New Zealand dollar edged lower after the OECD trimmed global growth forecasts, citing a "deeply concerning" outlook for world trade.

The kiwi slipped to 65.33 US cents at 8am in Wellington, from 65.59 cents at 5pm yesterday. The trade-weighted index weakened to 71.43 from 71.66 yesterday.

In its bi-annual economic outlook report released in Paris yesterday, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said a sharp slowdown in global trade and weakness in emerging market economies pose a threat to economic growth. It cut its forecast for global economic growth in 2015 to 2.9 percent from a previous estimate of 3 percent, and its forecast for 2016 to 3.3 percent from 3.6 percent. Commodity prices fell amid concerns about the outlook for global demand.

