NZ dollar edges lower, may fall further

The New Zealand dollar was little changed against the greenback as investors continue to weigh up whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month.

The kiwi traded at 65.30 US cents at 5pm in Wellington from 65.21 cents at 8am and 65.44 cents on Friday in New York. The trade-weighted index was almost unchanged at 71.28 from 71.27 last week.

Investors will be watching US data this week for more signs growth in the world's biggest economy is robust enough to warrant an interest rate hike when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next month. Traders are pricing in a 70 percent chance of an increase, and will be monitoring a series of speeches by Fed officials to get any steer on the central bank's thinking.

"The recent data over the last two weeks has been much better than expected," said Grant Bodle, senior FX dealer at HiFX in Auckland. "The kiwi is really struggling to get over 66 (US cents)" and Bodle said he expects it will trade near the bottom of a 65 to 66 cents range this week.

A BusinessDesk survey of nine currency analysts predicts the kiwi will trade between 63.50 US cents and 66.80 cents this week. Six expect it to drop, two say it may rise slightly, and one expects it to remain largely unchanged.