Photo / iStock

The New Zealand dollar edged lower and may decline further as investors eschew riskier assets following the terrorist attacks in Paris at the weekend.

The kiwi slipped to 65.21 US cents at 8am in Wellington, from 65.44 cents at the New York close and 65.42 cents at 5pm on Friday. The trade-weighted index was at 71.22 from 71.26 on Friday.

Attacks by Islamist militants across Paris on Friday night, which, according to AAP, killed 132 people and injured hundreds more, may prompt a short-term reaction from investors to reduce their positions in higher-risk assets such as equities and currencies like the kiwi, and favour more stable investments such as bonds and the Japanese yen, analysts said.

News of the terrorist attacks broke after Friday's close of US futures and stock markets, but about half-an-hour before the close of currency and bond markets.

