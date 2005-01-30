NZ dairy products beat trend

Price weaknesses this month in European skim milkpowder are spreading into other dairy commodities, says Massey University professor of agribusiness, Bill Bailey.



But, he said, prices for dairy commodities from Oceania were rising.



Butter, skim milkpowder and whole milkpowder prices had all been reported down from previous levels in Europe.



But as the European prices went down, Oceania prices - including New Zealand and Australian products - were going in the other direction.



Prices for all the commodities were reported up from earlier levels and now exceeded European prices for some products.



