Scroll down for the full list of finalists

Now in their 36th year, the Deloitte Top 200 Awards celebrate outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand’s largest companies and trading organisations.

This year’s theme, “Celebrating those who move Aotearoa forward”, reflects a renewed sense of optimism and determination across the business community, Deloitte said.

For the first time this year, companies listed on the S&P/NZX 50 will have their own dedicated index in the Deloitte indices.

This new index will sit alongside the current Top 200, Top 30 Financial Institutions and Top 10 Māori Business indices.

This update is designed to offer clearer insights and greater visibility for S&P/NZX 50 listed businesses, supporting investors and stakeholders to monitor their performance and influence in the New Zealand market, as well as recognising these organisations alongside their peers.

Mike Horne, chief executive of Deloitte NZ. Photo / Supplied

“We’re in an era where technology and innovation are reshaping the way businesses operate,” said Deloitte New Zealand chief executive Mike Horne.

“After navigating tough times, New Zealand organisations are now seizing opportunities to transform and grow. The Deloitte Top 200 finalists are leading this charge; leveraging digital tools, embracing AI, and driving sustainable progress and it’s a privilege to celebrate their leadership and impact.”

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards recognise the depth and range of New Zealand’s business community, featuring the industries and sectors that underpin the country’s success.

Judging panel convenor Fran O’Sullivan, director of Business Reports at NZME, said: “It’s an exciting year for the Top 200 with the inclusion of S&P/NZX 50 listed companies, and a new judge joining our panel, Forsyth Barr’s Darren Manning.

“Each year, we’ve maintained the parts of the awards that make them such an institution, while building on the foundations to ensure we continue to deliver a premier business awards event that evolves with the times.”

Fran O'Sullivan.

The independent judging panel includes Jonathan Mason, Darren Manning, Gavin Lonergan and Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua.

The Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Award is judged by Juliet Tainui-Hernandez, Dame Ranjna Patel and Rob Campbell, while Dame Joan Withers, Susan Peterson and Liam Dann look after the Young Executive of the Year category. Katie Beith and Kate Wilson Butler are the judging advisers for the Sustainability Leadership Award.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie event on Thursday, December 4 at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre.

Full list of the 2025 Deloitte Top 200 Awards finalists:

• Amazon Web Services Company of the Year: Fonterra, Rocket Lab and The a2 Milk Company.

• ServiceNow Chief Executive of the Year: Sophie Moloney (Sky TV), Miles Hurrell (Fonterra) and Sukhinder Singh (Xero).

• Tax Traders Chief Financial Officer of the Year: David Muscat (The a2 Milk Company), Richard Thomson (Air New Zealand) and Simon Kebbell (Port of Tauranga).

• Forsyth Barr Chairperson of the Year: James Miller, Peter McBride and Pip Greenwood.

• Sustainability Leadership: BNZ, Goodman Property Trust and Precinct Properties.

• 2degrees Best Growth Strategy: Contact Energy, F&P Healthcare and Xero.

• BusinessNZ Most Improved Performance: Port of Tauranga, Sanford and Tower.

• Snowflake Young Executive of the Year: Anna Mitchell (Chorus), Boyd Scirkovich (Ngāti Toa Rangatira) and Kate Boyer (Air New Zealand)

• Diversity and Inclusion Leadership: Auckland International Airport, Clarus and Microsoft.

• Hobson Leavy Visionary Leader: To be announced on the night.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, December 4.