Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe dismissed over relationship breach

By Robin Millard
AFP·
3 mins to read

Laurent Freixe, a company veteran, joined Nestle in France in 1986. Photo / Getty Images

Laurent Freixe, a company veteran, joined Nestle in France in 1986. Photo / Getty Images

Swiss food giant Nestle has dismissed Laurent Freixe as chief executive with immediate effect over an “undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate”.

The multinational behind Nespresso coffee capsules and KitKat chocolate bars said Freixe’s dismissal followed an investigation.

In a swift move, Nespresso CEO Philipp Navratil was appointed to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save