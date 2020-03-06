Napier Port said it expects to see a slowdown in log exports through the port because of the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the forestry sector's biggest market - China.
The company - which is heavily dependent on the forestry sector - said its trading performance in the year to date had been in line with expectations, with log export volumes increasing by 2.9 per cent on the prior year comparable period.
"However, given the current market conditions and uncertainty regarding its duration, we expect a slowdown in log exports from levels seen for the financial year to date and possible impacts on other cargo trades," Napier Port said in a statement.
"While we are unable to quantify the potential financial impact at this time, these conditions represent a materially increased risk to the achievement of previous earnings forecasts," the company, which listed on the NZX last year, said.
