Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Vista Group revenue up 11% as it signs on two new cinema chains

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Vista Group posted an 11% increase in revenue in its half-year results, although the business reported a loss. Photo / 123RF

Vista Group posted an 11% increase in revenue in its half-year results, although the business reported a loss. Photo / 123RF

Cinema software company Vista Group has posted strong revenue growth across all its divisions for the first half of the financial year, although the business still recorded a loss after tax.

Vista reported total revenue of $77 million for the six months to June 30, up 11% compared to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save