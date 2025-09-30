Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Media and marketing

TVNZ reporter defends anonymous sources as Talley’s alleges defamation

NZ Herald
7 mins to read

TVNZ Christchurch correspondent Thomas Mead read his statement at the trial at Auckland High Court today.

A television news reporter has delivered a strident defence of his use of anonymous sources in investigating South Island food production company Talley’s.

Thomas Mead, TVNZ’s Christchurch reporter, told the High Court at Auckland he believed his work covering Talley’s was fair and in the public interest and his extension

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save