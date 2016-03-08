Jane Hastings has led the transformation and integration of NZME.

NZME chief executive Jane Hastings has resigned and will be replaced by the company's chief financial officer, Michael Boggs, parent company APN announced today.

Hastings has led the transformation and integration of NZME - owner of the NZ Herald, NewstalkZB, GrabOne, ZM, The Hits and a raft of other entertainment radio brands - since September 2014 and has been with APN since May 2012. She will leave the company on April 8.

"I am extremely proud of achieving the transformation goals set for NZME and I have complete confidence in the future of the business," Hastings said. "I have worked with an incredible team of people at NZME who are all exceptionally talented and dedicated. I am also delighted to have a strong executive team and to be able to see the successor appointed from within the team will ensure the momentum continues.

"NZME is well positioned for the future with the business organised into new verticals of news, sport and entertainment, which are delivering strong audience growth and content leverage leading to new commercial revenues.

"I am confident that the momentum is there for NZME to continue to grow its audiences and expand its content-driven offering."