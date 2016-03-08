Advertisement
NZME chief executive Jane Hastings resigns

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Jane Hastings has led the transformation and integration of NZME.

NZME chief executive Jane Hastings has resigned and will be replaced by the company's chief financial officer, Michael Boggs, parent company APN announced today.

Hastings has led the transformation and integration of NZME - owner of the NZ Herald, NewstalkZB, GrabOne, ZM, The Hits and a raft of other entertainment radio brands - since September 2014 and has been with APN since May 2012. She will leave the company on April 8.

"I am extremely proud of achieving the transformation goals set for NZME and I have complete confidence in the future of the business," Hastings said. "I have worked with an incredible team of people at NZME who are all exceptionally talented and dedicated. I am also delighted to have a strong executive team and to be able to see the successor appointed from within the team will ensure the momentum continues.

"NZME is well positioned for the future with the business organised into new verticals of news, sport and entertainment, which are delivering strong audience growth and content leverage leading to new commercial revenues.

"I am confident that the momentum is there for NZME to continue to grow its audiences and expand its content-driven offering."

She told staff in an internal announcement that she was excited to taking time to review future career options.

In a statement to the New Zealand and Australian markets, APN chief executive Ciaran Davis thanked Hastings for her enormous contribution to the success of NZME, leading the strategy and successful merger and integration programme.

NZME's new chief executive Michael Boggs.
Among the changes, the Herald, NewstalkZB and Radio Sport are now fully integrated in one multipurpose newsroom in central Auckland.

"Jane successfully led the strategy and merger of NZME, which had never been done before, to result in a fully integrated content and multiplatform media business," Davis said.

"This places the business at the cutting edge in delivering media and entertainment content. The integrated content creation and sales proposition, offering clients multi-platform solutions and creating strong growth in new revenue streams, is delivering commercial success."

Davis said Boggs was a "natural successor" to Hastings.

He has been chief financial officer of NZME since March 2015 and has more than 30 years' management, financial and commercial experience across media, telecommunications and insurance industries.

"With an excellent understanding of NZME's businesses, combined with astute leadership and management experience, Michael is the natural successor to Jane. I welcome him to APN's senior management team and look forward to his contribution to the company's success."

Boggs said: "I am delighted to be continuing the positive momentum Jane has started in transforming NZME into an integrated media powerhouse. I look forward to working with NZME's management team and staff, together with the APN board, in realising NZME's potential."

