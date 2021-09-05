"I'd like to acknowledge his significant contribution to Magic Mornings over the past three years - there have been plenty of engaging and lively discussions. MediaWorks wishes Peter all the best."

Peter Williams has worked in New Zealand broadcasting for more than 40 years. Photo / Greg Bowker.

MediaWorks also welcomed Lloyd Burr, who recently returned to New Zealand after a three-and-half-year stint in London as Newshub's Europe correspondent.

Burr will join Magic Talk at the end of September and spoke about his enthusiasm for being back on Kiwi soil.

MediaWorks and Newshub further confirmed today that Ryan Bridge would be taking over the hosting responsibilities on the AM Show fulltime, following the departure of Duncan Garner.

Bridge has been filling in in the absence of Garner in recent weeks, but his principal role has been in the drive slot.

His shift to the morning created has created the gap for Burr to slip into the drive slot.

MediaWorks said that Leah Panapa would move into hosting 9am to midday on Magic Talk to replace Williams, while Danny Watson will continue to host afternoons of the station.

Ryan Bridge has been hosting the AM Show since the departure of Duncan Garner. Photo / File

In addition to the changes among on-air talent, MediaWorks has also introduced a new executive recruit.

The company announced the appointment of Dallas Gurney as its director of news and talk.

Gurney most recently worked at media agency PHD, but had a long career in radio at Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport at NZME.

"Dallas has extensive experience in developing content strategy and a deep understanding of audiences, as well as a fantastic track record of leading teams and broadcasters to deliver best in market on-air digital content," said Wallace.

"We look forward to having Dallas join the team.

Gurney will start at the business later this month.