Marketing agency BMG fumes over Premier Beehive bacon adverts

Sam Hurley
By
Deputy Head of Print Content·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
BMG was "surprised and concerned" to discover billboards containing content they developed in a pitch to Premier Beehive. Photo / Supplied

A sizzling stoush between a Kiwi marketing firm and pork company owned by a global food giant has flared up with an exchange of allegations, denials and legal letters over who created a bacon advertising campaign.

The Business Marketing Group (BMG) referred to an "infringement" of its intellectual property rights

