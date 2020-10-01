Justice Walker also said the onus is not on the media to justify its selection criteria.
"Nor is the essential question whether other criteria might better serve the public interest in the democratic process. That is not the point of this judicial exercise. Courts will not lightly interfere with editorial decisions of media because an independent media, divorced from political influence, is critically important for a functioning democracy."
She said media have editorial discretion to choose how to run their debates, just as they have a constitutional right to determine what is newsworthy.
If the injunction was granted, she added, then MediaWorks will also suffer some hardship.
"The venue has been booked and paid for. If I granted the injunction and Advance NZ was allowed to participate, there is a risk that the floodgates will open, and a number of other minor parties will seek to be added to the debate."
If the debate, which is due to have a live audience of 60 political scientists and commentators, was unable to proceed it wouldn't be rescheduled, the court heard.
Justice Walker also took aim at Advance NZ's argument that social media was an indicator of the party's popularity and chances of Te Kahika winning the Te Tai Tokerau electorate.
"Reliance on social media 'popularity' is a blunt approach," she said.
"First, the number of followers Advance NZ has on its social media accounts will not necessarily correlate with voters or votes. Second, it is impossible to ascertain whether those who engage with Advance NZ's social media accounts are eligible, New Zealand-based voters.
"Third, social media may be susceptible to manipulation. It is therefore a poor gauge of electoral chances. Fourth, Mr Lanham is relying on social media statistics to argue that Mr Te Kahika has a good chance of winning a specific electorate seat. There is no evidence that people from his electorate are engaging with Advance NZ's online content."
Most telling, Justice Walker said, was Ross' own evidence that the Act party have 21,000 followers on Facebook compared to Advance NZ's 43,000 followers, yet Act is polling at between 6 and 8 per cent compared to Advance NZ's 1 per cent.
"This suggests that social media popularity does not necessarily correlate even with polling success."
While the Māori Party was not polling significantly differently from Advance NZ, Justice Walker said there are distinguishing features.
"Namely, the Māori Party is competitive in a number of Māori electorate seats and has a history of competing in and winning those seats. Further, the Māori Party has a history in Government, with previous members acting as Ministers in both Labour-led and National led governments. They have some 'form' as coalition partners."
After the judgment, Ross and Te Kahika said in a statement that Justice Walker's decision was "another example of the media stacking the deck against democracy".
"We took this case because we believe in free speech," Ross said.
"We also took this case because we know hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders are asking for a new direction that isn't the same old tired Labour and National path."
Ross said voters deserve to see how Te Kahika matches up against politicians from the other parties set to enter Parliament.
"Right now there's a far higher likelihood of Advance NZ entering Parliament than NZ First or the Māori Party," he said.
"We will keep campaigning hard, and use the peoples voice on the ground and via social media. We will keep bypassing the media bias that continues to prevail in elections."
The party will take part in TVNZ's minor party debate because its criteria includes current sitting members of Parliament. Ross is Botany's MP but has dropped out of the race for ahead of the October 17 election.
Advance NZ has been questioned for seemingly propagating internet conspiracy theories about Covid-19, the United Nations, and 5G, among others.