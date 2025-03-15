Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Media and marketing

Advertising legend John Hegarty on lazy brands, pompous purpose and what young creatives should do

Damien Venuto
By
Front Page Podcast Host·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Sir John Hegarty, co-founder of Saatchi & Saatchi was behind some of the most recognisable advertising campaigns.

Sir John Hegarty’s name is synonymous with some of the biggest advertising companies in the world. Here’s what he thinks about the state of business today.

If you were to list the most influential and respected advertising companies in the 20th century, it would undoubtedly feature: Saatchi & Saatchi, TBWA

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media and marketing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media and marketing