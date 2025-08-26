Advertisement
Vulcan Steel raises $88m to acquire Roofing Industries

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Vulcan Steel's profit fell sharply in 2025.

Dual-listed Vulcan Steel is raising capital to buy New Zealand metal roofing and cladding manufacturer Roofing Industries for $88 million.

The transaction includes Roofing Industries’ interest in three related roofing products businesses and non-wholly owned branch companies, and the purchase price represents an equivalent enterprise value of $99m, Vulcan said.

