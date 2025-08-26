Vulcan Steel's profit fell sharply in 2025.

Dual-listed Vulcan Steel is raising capital to buy New Zealand metal roofing and cladding manufacturer Roofing Industries for $88 million.

The transaction includes Roofing Industries’ interest in three related roofing products businesses and non-wholly owned branch companies, and the purchase price represents an equivalent enterprise value of $99m, Vulcan said.

Established 26 years ago, Roofing Industries is one of the leading suppliers of roll-formed roof and cladding products in New Zealand with a large sales network, the company said.

In the March financial year, Roofing Industries had in excess of $160m in revenue and $25m in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda).

Vulcan launched a fully underwritten pro rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer to eligible shareholders to subscribe for one new fully paid share in the company for every nine existing company shares at A$5.95 ($6.59) – a 9.8% discount to the company’s last traded price on the ASX of A$6.50, raising A$87.1m.