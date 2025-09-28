Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Manufacturing

Synlait strikes deal to sell Pōkeno factory for $307m

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Synlait Milk says its net loss for 2025 has narrowed substantially. Photo / NZME

Synlait Milk says its net loss for 2025 has narrowed substantially. Photo / NZME

Synlait Milk has struck a deal to sell its loss-making factory at Pōkeno, and related assets, to America’s Abbott for US$178 million ($307m), with the proceeds to be used to pay down debt.

At the same time, the newly recapitalised Synlait reported that its net loss fell to $39.82m in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save