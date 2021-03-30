New laundry strips eliminate detergent bottles and throw-away plastic scoops

A new environmentally aware business aims to shake up the clothes cleaning industry by eliminating the need for bottled detergent and boxed powders with plastic scoops.
Tru Earth pre-perforated strips are made of ultra-concentrated laundry detergent that is used in the same way as a liquid or powder.
They fully dissolve in the wash and reviews suggest they are just as good, if not better than, traditional methods.
Adam Petty from Eco-Products Ltd said he was looking for a laundry product that had less of an environmental impact than plastic bottles of detergent and throwing away the plastic scoop provided with powders every month.
"I thought about the transport emissions from transporting heavy boxes of powder and the huge waste of the plastic bottles and scoops and thought there must be a better way.