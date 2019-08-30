Advertisement
How the trade war is hurting NZ - threat vs reality

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
Tense times: US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo / AP

First the good news. New Zealand's export economy hasn't yet taken a direct hit from the trade war.

The bad news?

That means the hit is still to come.

The escalation of the United States-China trade war in the past week has sent shock waves through the global economy.

