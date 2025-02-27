Kiwi businesses are set to access emerging technologies and market intelligence thanks to the partnership with the Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN). Photo / Alan Gibson

A new Government-backed export initiative with Canada is set to accelerate the commercialisation rate of New Zealand’s food innovations to meet global demand.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the New Zealand Food Innovation Network (NZFIN) and its North American counterpart the Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN) to promote the global exchange of food manufacturing knowledge.

The move will provide Kiwi businesses access to emerging technologies, market intelligence, and research and development support to reach Canada’s 40 million consumers.

NZFIN co-chief executive Grant Verry said there are numerous challenges faced by entrepreneurs wanting to commercialise the outputs of research.

“The expansion of our network into Canada and our Asia-Pacific network partnership is designed to provide Kiwi businesses with new technologies as well as much larger pools of capital, expertise and value-added food manufacturing options to enable growth,” Verry said.