Engineering firm Obelisk Industrial goes bust, BNZ and Kiwibank among creditors owed $11m

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Obelisk's website said it offered crane hire and performed welding, seismic strengthening and fabricated structural steel.

A Northland engineering firm has gone bust with liquidators citing the directors’ “complete lack of governance” and “alleged misappropriation” as the reasons for its collapse.

Obelisk Industrial’s shareholder appointed liquidators Ecovis KGA on June 3, and their first report listed $11 million in total debts.

Sole director Steve Culham describes

