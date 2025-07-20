Advertisement
AI adoption low among NZ SMEs despite positive impacts, survey reveals

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald
4 mins to read

New Zealand small-to-medium enterprises are still hesitant when it comes to adopting AI tools despite the positive benefits.

Kiwi small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) are still hesitant to adopt artificial intelligence tools in the workplace despite many experiencing positive returns on investment.

According to MYOB’s 2025 Business Monitor survey, nearly half of respondents (49%) reported a positive impact or returns on investment (ROI) within six months of upgrading their technology.

