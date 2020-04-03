Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

How CEOs are coping with Covid 19 coronavirus: Port of Tauranga's Mark Cairns

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns. Photo / File

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns. Photo / File

Never in their worst dreams could New Zealand business leaders have imagined the havoc Covid-19 would wreak. As they try to wrestle chaos into some order, Andrea Fox asked them some searching questions. Today she talks to Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns.

Briefly describe recent weeks for you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies