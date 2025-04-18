Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Healthcare

Why UK Supreme Court decision matters for women’s rights - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Susan Smith and Marion Calder, directors of For Women Scotland cheer as they leave the UK Supreme Court in London. Photo / Getty

Susan Smith and Marion Calder, directors of For Women Scotland cheer as they leave the UK Supreme Court in London. Photo / Getty

Fran O'Sullivan
Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The UK Supreme Court has ruled that “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to biological women.
  • Public bodies, including the NHS and police, must update guidance following the ruling.
  • NZ Associate Health Minister Casey Costello has directed Health NZ to use “women” instead of “pregnant people” in communications.

What is a woman? Just coming up with a simple definition initially confounded then Prime Minister Chris Hipkins when put to him in 2023 at a post-Cabinet press conference.

Luckily the UK Supreme Court had no such difficulty in a .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Healthcare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Healthcare