Ebos distributes medical supplies and equipment in Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Sybos Holdings, a unit of Zuellig Group, said it had entered into a block trade agreement with a financial institution to underwrite the sale of about 27 million shares (13.2%) in Ebos Group at $35.50 a share.

Following the sale Sybos - once a cornerstone shareholder - will have a 4.9% shareholding in Ebos.

Sybos said it had agreed to an escrow arrangement with respect to its retained shareholding for a period of 90 days following the sale.

Prior to the sale, Sybos said it had not sold any of its shares in Ebos since 2020 and it continued to remain supportive of the company’s business and announced strategy.

“Sybos’ decision to reduce its ownership in Ebos supports diversification of assets and redeployment of capital to other growth opportunities,” Sybos Holdings’ Thomas Zuellig said in a letter to the Ebos board.