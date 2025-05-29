Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Healthcare

Sybos Holdings sells 27m Ebos shares, cuts stake to 4.9%

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Ebos distributes medical supplies and equipment in Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Ebos distributes medical supplies and equipment in Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Sybos Holdings, a unit of Zuellig Group, said it had entered into a block trade agreement with a financial institution to underwrite the sale of about 27 million shares (13.2%) in Ebos Group at $35.50 a share.

Following the sale Sybos - once a cornerstone shareholder - will have a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Healthcare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Healthcare