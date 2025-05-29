“As you will be aware, we have not had any director representation on the Ebos board for several years and Sybos confirms that it does not possess any information that is not generally available that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of Ebos’ shares,” the letter said.
Ebos is the largest and most diversified Australasian marketer, wholesaler and distributor of healthcare, medical and pharmaceutical products in Australia and New Zealand.
The sale went through the exchange this morning, with almost $27m shares, worth $951.9m, trading.
In June 2020, Sybos sold 15m Ebos shares at $21.52, raising $322.8m.
Ebos shares last traded on the NZX at $36.40, down $2.55 or 6.55%.
With a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion, Ebos is one of the market’s biggest companies.
