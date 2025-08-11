Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Patient claims surgeon upsold unnecessary surgery, nostril collapsed

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The woman said her nose collapsed following surgery and that the surgeon wasn't interested in her complaint. Photo / 123RF

The woman said her nose collapsed following surgery and that the surgeon wasn't interested in her complaint. Photo / 123RF

A woman says her nose was “overserviced” by a surgeon who convinced her to undergo additional surgery she didn’t need or want.

Her nostril collapsed following the surgery and she says she was “extremely humiliated” by the doctor who refused to discuss the matter, saying he no longer wanted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save