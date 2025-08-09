Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Missed opportunities in cervical cancer prevention - Cecilia Robinson

Cecilia Robinson
By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

NZ lags behind Australia in cervical cancer prevention efforts. Photo / 123rf

NZ lags behind Australia in cervical cancer prevention efforts. Photo / 123rf

Cecilia Robinson
Opinion by Cecilia Robinson
Cecilia Robinson is a founder and co-chief executive of digi-physical primary care provider Tend Health.
Learn more

KEY FACTS

  • About 160-180 New Zealand women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, and around 50 die from it, according to Policywise.
  • The 2023 HPV self-testing rollout is criticised for poor implementation and lack of urgency.
  • Self-testing offers a private, effective option, but access remains fragmented and inequitable.

“My own mum left us too soon because she didn’t make her health a priority,” says Dame Valerie Adams, whose mother tragically passed away from cervical cancer at just 39 years old. “It’s a story I carry with me every day.”

Adams’ experience is a powerful reminder as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save