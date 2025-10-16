The company “chose to keep it on the market in the pursuit of profit”, it added, claiming J&J only withdrew its mineral talc from Britain in 2023, three years after it was taken off North American shelves.
A Johnson & Johnson spokesperson referred inquiries to its former consumer health arm Kenvue, which it separated from in August 2023.
“As a part of that separation, Kenvue retained the responsibility and any purported liability for talc-related litigation outside of the United States and Canada,” the spokesperson said.
A Kenvue spokesperson said the safety of J&J’s Baby Powder “is backed by years of testing by independent and leading laboratories, universities and health authorities in the UK and around the world”.
The spokesperson added “the high-quality cosmetic grade talc” used in the powder “was compliant with any required regulatory standards, did not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer”.
US courts in April rejected a J&J offer to pay approximately US$8b over 25 years to settle around 90,000 civil complaints there related to ovarian issues, without admitting liability.
The World Health Organisation’s cancer agency classified talc as “probably carcinogenic” for humans in July last year.
A summary of studies published in 2020 covering 250,000 women in the United States did not find a statistical link between the use of talc on the genitals and the risk of ovarian cancer.
-Agence France-Presse