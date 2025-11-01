Advertisement
Free GP visits: Good intentions, fragile foundations – Cecilia Robinson

Cecilia Robinson
Opinion by
NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
Cecilia Robinson is a founder and co-chief executive of digi-physical primary care provider Tend Health.

Without meaningful investment, clinics will remain stretched too thin to reach those who need care most. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Labour’s proposal for free GP appointments aims to improve healthcare access but may strain the system.
  • GenPro supports better access but warns that design is crucial to avoid worsening wait times.
  • Targeted investment in essential services is recommended to ensure equity and sustainability in healthcare.

Labour’s proposal to make GP appointments free for all New Zealanders has reignited an important debate about what’s really broken in our health system and what will genuinely fix it. The intent, to make healthcare more affordable and accessible, is absolutely right. We all want a system where

