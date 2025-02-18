Ebos CEO Cullity resigns, first-half result solid

Ebos chief executive John Cullity.

Dual-listed Ebos reported a strong first-half performance and announced that John Cullity would retire as chief executive and be replaced by Adam Hall on July 1.

According to Ebos chair Liz Coutts, Hall has a strong track record in strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions.

He has been the group executive and president of Asia for Orica Limited and has held senior executive roles at CF Industries and Bunge in the US, United Kingdom and Asia.

Cullity joined Ebos in 2009 as chief financial officer before taking on the CEO role.

‘Shareholder returns of 168%’