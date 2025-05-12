Now, the Health and Disability Commissioner has found the dentist breached the woman’s health consumer rights because he did not discuss the force required in the procedure or explain the potential risks, including nerve damage.
The dentist believed he did explain the procedure but did not record this in his notes.
Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell said in her decision released today that a further breach had occurred in that the dental surgeon’s skill was below the standard expected.
The dentist was a subcontractor at the dental practice, but has since retired and asked to be removed from the Dental Council register.
In her complaint to the HDC, the patient said usually she had treatment at a university dental practice, where she had been seen earlier about an infected impacted wisdom tooth.
She was prescribed antibiotics and told that the tooth needed to come out.
She then sought an emergency appointment at a different practice to have her lower right wisdom tooth removed because of the pain and distress she was in.
The woman said she emailed her dental X-rays from the university dental practice, but before the extraction, she was not provided with any information on the procedure and was not asked to sign any consent forms.
There was no discussion about side effects or potential risks, Caldwell said.
The dental surgeon said he would normally assess a patient for extraction, but he felt under pressure to relieve the woman’s pain and distress.
‘Trashed out in pain’
In her complaint, the woman described the procedure as very painful despite receiving three numbing injections.
She stated that she “thrashed out in pain many times”, but the dentist ignored her and continued with the procedure.
He later said he needed to remove more bone than expected and that removal of the tooth required a “greater level of force on the tooth and the jaw than he had expected”.
Afterwards, she was given no aftercare or safety-netting advice, but soon experienced ongoing pain, numbness of her tongue, and inflammation of the extraction site.
When she first raised her concerns with the practice, she was given pain medication, and then antibiotics when the pain continued, but was not told what they were for.
Caldwell was pleased to note that the dental practice accepted the findings of an independent adviser’s report and acknowledged the recommendations made, which included continued education for all staff at the dental practice about the importance of full consultation, informed consent, and thorough note-taking.
Caldwell also recommended that if the dentist returned to practice, he was to familiarise himself with the clinical technique for wisdom teeth removal, the complication of altered nerve sensation following removal, and the appropriate postoperative care.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.