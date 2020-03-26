"Medical workers and first responders are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and we want to help," Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia said.

"We've heard from countless hosts around the world who want to provide a comforting home to heroic first responders."

The initiative builds on a pilot programme launched in France earlier this week.

NeedToKnow3

Under that programme, the French government announced doctors, nurses, caregivers and other medical support staff responding to the coronavirus outbreak could access free accommodation through Airbnb.

Almost 4000 Airbnb hosts had since responded to the call by offering their rentals up.

To match rentals with healthcare workers and other "Covid-19 responders", Airbnb said it would work with businesses, nonprofits, and government and emergency management agencies.

It also said it would develop a guideline for hosts on how to clean their rentals to ensure the health and safety of medical workers and their patients.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



"Accommodation for relief and medical workers, who have higher exposition to Covid-19, requires robust preventive practices and stringent safety standards," the company said.

It said examples of safe hosting recommendations included listing entire homes rather than just a room and agreeing to a number of safety requirements, such as enhanced cleaning, social distancing with guests, and allowing 72 hours between stays.

To learn more and open their homes, hosts can go to airbnb.com/covid19relief.

The company also launched a site for people to donate to non-profit groups helping tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which can be seen here: airbnb.com/openhomes/covid19relief?donate.